Finally, the wait is over. Amazon Prime Video has announced that Mirzapur 3 is coming soon on the OTT platform but there is no official release date. Upset fans are questioning the streaming giant on what was the use of the event if the date was not made known to loyal fans. But this time there is no Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma). We will see a fight between Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) on the show. The best thing is that Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) will be back in full form. Fans know that he plays the role of Akhandanand Tripathi, a mafia don who rules over Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal area.

Vijay Varma enters Mirzapur 3

Manoj Bajpayee hosted the segment of Mirzapur 3 where we saw that Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal kidnapped him to reveal the date of Mirzapur 3. He told the media that Vijay Varma is also a part of it. He is one of the new characters. As we know, from Gully Boy to Dahaad, he has had a great association with Excel Entertainment. Manoj Bajpayee congratulated Varma for finding good work in films and TV. He welcomed him to Mirzapur 3. He said, "Bhaut Kamal kaam kar rahe ho. Sab jagah chaye hue ho."

Cast teases fans about Mirzapur 4

Rasika Duggal who plays the part of Beena Bhabhi said that people will be impatient to watch Mirzapur 4 after this. The third season is similar to the first one in its flavour. Shweta Tripathi said she enjoyed working in this season a lot. She said she is confident that viewers will love it too. Mirzapur which was produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby is one of the most loved Indian OTT series. The show has a cult following on social media.