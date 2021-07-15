Mirzapur star Ali Fazal REVEALS how he proposed Richa Chadha and it is the most romantic thing ever

Popular actor , who garnered nationwide fame for his portrayal in Mirzapur franchise, recently revealed how he proposed his lady love and actress Richa Chadha and we can definitely say that it is the most romantic thing ever. In fact, the actor cancelled his grand proposal as he was quite nervous and than opted for a cute thing, which is too adorable for words. Also Read - #BLExclusive ft. Richa Chadha: From her marriage plans with Ali Fazal to SCOOPS on the release of Fukrey 3, Inside Edge 3 and more – the actress held nothing back

Talking to Cosmopolitan, Ali said, "I did plan something grand for her. I remember we got three days off, and we had gone to the Maldives and the plan was to come back and ask her to marry me. It was some crazy helicopter thing, with things flying in the air, and probably a hundred people would have seen. So I was a little nervous. "

He added, "But while we were in the Maldives, I had planned a surprise dinner for her birthday...it was on an island, and we were in the middle of the ocean, so it was very romantic. And I was just sitting there and admiring the beautiful sky and I decided to propose in the moment—it was as clichéd as it could get. It is weird because that's the kind of thing I used to mock my friends for. I'd tell them that this only happens in movies. But then I was like, 'Screw it!' and I just went ahead with something simple. I thought it was kind of cute."

While Ali and Richa were planning to tie the last year but it got shifted to 2021 due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19. Talking to BollywoodLife, Richa had said, , “It's a situation of responsibility. It'll be our family members there (at their wedding), all our people only, so we have to be responsible...we definitely don't want to be having a super-spreader event (keeping the pandemic situation in mind) in our own marriage. We want people to enjoy, if we do something, then people should be able to hug you...meet...so that's why we've just held out on doing something bug. Hopefully (pauses a bit)...end of this year...hopefully, if things are better, if there's less casualties during the third wave.”