Richa Chadha is known for being bold not only in her choice of films but also the way she leads her life. She has often been vocal about her thoughts on politics, casting couch, nepotism and other important issues. The actress who is best known for her character Bholi Punjaban once said that one of the biggest reasons she married husband Ali Fazal was because he too like her was artistic and leads life with utmost transparency. However, do you know that Richa didn't like when Ali Fazal worked in Mirzapur. The couple even had numerous arguments on the above thing.

Richa Chadha didn't like Alia Fazals character in Mirzapur

Richa Chadha has often mentioned that she and husband Ali Fazal do discuss about each other's work. Although the final decision is taken by the respective person, the couple love to share their viewpoints of each other's work. When Ali was offered Mirzapur Richa was quite happy as she did like the story and Ali's character. However, once the makers started shooting the series Richa got to know that the crime series has a lot of violence. She also didn't liked that Ali's character has to mouth abusive dialogues. Also Read - Esha Gupta to Anveshi Jain: Top 10 boldest actresses on OTT who shed inhibitions for love making scenes

Richa shared that she often use to argue with Ali about how he can say such abusive dialogues on screen. She later stated that she did watch Mirzapur but just for Ali. She has watched only Ali's scenes and has skipped the entire series. Also Read - Top 10 Indian crime thrillers web series you won’t be able to stop watching

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's love affair

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met for a film. The duo was supposed to star in the movie together however as the story progressed Richa decided to back out from the film while Ali stayed. When the Mirzapur actor got to know about Richa's decision he called Richa and asked why she left the film as the only reason he wanted to do the film because she was supposed to star in it.

Richa and Ali stayed in touch and later worked together in Fukrey. Friendship turned into love and love eventually turned into lifelong commitment. Rich and Ali got married on October 4, 2022.