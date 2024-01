In the vast galaxy of Bollywood, Pankaj Tripathi is like a celestial force, carving his own genre with unparalleled brilliance. From his indomitable acting in 'Kadak Singh' to his commanding presence in 'Mirzapur,' Tripathi has not just acted in films; he's crafted a cinematic universe where his prowess reigns supreme. An actor of unmatched versatility, there seems to be no role that eludes his mastery. From the crime-ridden alleys of 'Mirzapur' to a never-seen-before avatar in Kadak Singh, Tripathi's journey through diverse genres is nothing short of a cinematic odyssey.

Let's check out some of the gems where he not only stole the spotlight but became the very essence of the story:

1. Kadak Singh [ZEE5]

In ZEE5's original movie, Kadak Singh, Pankaj Tripathi delivers a wow-worthy performance as AK Srivastava, an officer at the Department of Financial Crimes grappling with selective amnesia after a failed suicide attempt. Tripathi's ability to seamlessly slip into any character and wear it like a second skin is evident in this character of Srivastava. The film, centered around a father-daughter duo portrayed by Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi, explores life's challenges with utmost humour and resilience. Kadak Singh is a must-watch for those seeking a suspenseful thriller with a 'kadak' spirit.

2. Criminal Justice [Disney + Hotstar]

Pankaj Tripathi's acting in ‘Criminal Justice’ is nothing short of remarkable as Madhav Mishra. Over three seasons, Tripathi has skillfully portrayed Mishra as the heart and spine of the series, maintaining a strong presence that withstands the evolving storylines. What truly defines both Tripathi and Mishra is their shared knack for pulling unexpected tricks out of the hat, a quality that has kept audiences on the edge of their seats. The series has three seasons with three different stories centering around Pankaj Tripathi’s character navigating a legal maze with utmost conviction.

3. Mirzapur [Amazon Prime Video]

Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of the cunning and powerful Kaleen Bhaiya in Amazon Prime Video's ‘Mirzapur’ has become iconic overnight. His nuanced performance adds depth to the character, depicting the ruthless and ambitious world of crime, vengeance and power struggles in the heart of Mirzapur. Tripathi's charismatic presence and impeccable acting contribute significantly to the series' massive success. As alliances shift, betrayals unfold, and blood is spilled, the anticipated third season promises to deepen the intrigue in this relentless pursuit of control and revenge.

4. OMG 2 [Netflix]

In the Netflix original ‘OMG 2,’ Pankaj Tripathi takes on a comedic role that showcases his versatility to the T. The movie explores the humorous side of religious beliefs while delivering a thought-provoking message. Tripathi's impeccable comic timing and expressive acting make this film a delightful and entertaining watch, proving his ability to excel in diverse genres. In ‘OMG 2’, a devout father played by Tripathi takes on a dogmatic school and his own moral convictions after his son is expelled from school for an embarrassing video that has gone viral.

5. Mimi [Netflix]

Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal in 'Mimi' on Netflix brings a nuanced touch of warmth and emotional depth to the film's narrative. This surrogacy dramedy follows the journey of the impulsive Mimi (Kriti Sanon), who, without fully contemplating the social, emotional, and legal ramifications, decides to become a surrogate for an American couple. In a crucial supporting role, Pankaj Tripathi enhances the storytelling with his exceptional ability to convey genuine emotions, establishing a strong connection with the audience. Infact his portrayal in Mimi got him a national award for Best Supporting Actor.

Watch these masterpieces of Pankaj Tripathi right away if you haven’t watched it already!