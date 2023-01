The third week of January is plain at the box office with zero movie releases, however, the digital space has got it covered. While no movies are releasing in theaters this week, two movies are premiering on the OTT platform. Adding to that some much-awaited web series are also making their way. Take a look at movies and web series releasing on OTT this Friday. Also Read - Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna gives update on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 [Exclusive Interview]

Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu is a spy thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film skips theatrical release and will premiere on Netflix on 20th January 2023. Mission Majnu is inspired by true events set in the post-1971 era. It is a fictional story of India’s covert operation that took place before and during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Sidharth plays a RAW agent in the movie helmed by Shantanu Bagchi. Also Read - Mission Majnu first movie review out: Kiara Advani shares opinion on Sidharth Malhotra's new movie

https://youtu.be/Gw77Nx4eBMc Also Read - Mission Majnu screening: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, and other stars glam up the night [Watch Video]

Chattriwali

Starring Rakul Preet Singh, Chhatriwali is a romantic comedy film directed by Tejas Deoskar. The film addresses the seriousness of safe sex and promotes the use of contraceptives. Along with Rakul the film also stars Sumeet Vyas and Satish Kaushik. Produced by Ronnie Screwala Chhatriwali will release on Zee5 on 20th January 2023.

https://youtu.be/OSb3d9dBSOM

Fauda season 4

Fauda is an action drama series streaming on Netflix. After a successful three seasons, the show has now returned with its fourth chapter. Fauda depicts Israeli-Palestinian war. The new season is set for release on Netflix on 20th January 2023.

https://youtu.be/5JGCILhwWC0

Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Cinema Marte Dum Tak is a documentary releasing on Amazon Prime video. The six episodes series will take the audience through the era of the 90s and explore pulp movies of Hindi cinema. Arjun Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, and Harish Patel will feature in Vasan Bala’s docu-series. Cinema Marte Dum Tak will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 20.

https://youtu.be/PcyqTnkQxcs