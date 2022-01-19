Modern Love is getting an Indian adaptation, headlined by Pratik Gandhi, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh Wamiqa Gabbi, who was last seen in the successful web series Grahan. Modern Love is by and large one of the most successful sitcomes in television history, and we're not only taking about US television, but across the world. The American romantic comedy anthology streaming television show, developed by John Carney, is now officially getting the desi treatment, and by the looks of the talented people on board, things already seem to be moving in the right direction. Also Read - The Great Indian Murder trailer: Pratik Gandhi-Richa Chadha's new web series looks like a classic whodunnit in Hitchcockian style

Several noteworthy directors, including , , , Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal and have been roped in to helm different episodes of this romantic anthology web series, starring actors like Wamiqa Gabbi, Pratik Gandhi and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others. Like its American counterpart, the Indian version of Modern Love will also explores tales of romance in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as well as its effects on the human connection.

Says a source, "Each of the actors are helming different directors stories in the anthology. And it's an exciting line up of director and actors who have come together. The series was shot late in 2021 and is believed to be releasing soon on the platform".

Each episode will bring to life a different story that has been inspired by a newspaper column. The Indian adaptation will have a similar yet fresh concept around the various stories being presented as episodes. All the actors who are supposedly part of the project have each being doing a slew of impressive work, including Wamiqa and Pratik having already made their grand OTT debuts in 2020 and 2021 respectively.