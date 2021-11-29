If you love relaxing at home and binge-watching content on OTT platforms, then the month of December promises to be a mega-bonanza for you. A slew of web series and movies are slated to release on multiple OTT platforms in December – both new and exciting titles as also the next seasons of some of your favourite shows. Now, in case you're wondering what's releasing when and where after reading that enthusing piece of news, then fret no longer as we've got your six. Check out the major OTT release this December and when and where you can watch them below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ayushmann Khurrana turns into Money Heist's Professor, Sushmita Sen calls herself 'lockdown specialist' after Aarya 2 and more

Money Heist 5 vol. 2 (Netflix)

The global phenomenon from Spain returns for its final installment on 3rd December.

Inside Edge 3 (Amazon Prime)

India's first web series returns for a third season on 3rd December to take us back into the world of politics in cricket.

Lost in Space season 3 (Netflix)

The space opera, which is essentially Robinson Crusoe in space, also come back for its third season on 3rd December.

Bob Biswas (ZEE5)

's spin-off makes its debut on 3rd December.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: New School Old Cheese (Disney+ Hotstar)

A new edition of the popular 'Wimpy Kid' series comes back on 3rd December.

Alex Rider season 2 (Sony LIV)

One of the best spy shows ever knocks again for its sophomore seasons on 4th December.

Aarya 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The eagerly anticipated show, headlines by , finally returns on 10th December.

The Witcher (Netflix)

's sprawling fantasy epic show also is back for its second season albeit on 17th December.

Emily in Paris season 2 (Netflix)

The rom-com series comes back a second season on 22nd December.

Cobra Kai season 4 (Netflix)

The year will be capped off with the highly awaited fourth season of the martial-arts sensation.