Marvel Studios’ new upcoming web series, Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, has debuted its thrilling, brand-new trailer. The show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. A new poster was also released for the original, live-action series streaming exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar, starting 30th March, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Needless to say, both the poster and trailer are right on the money, polished and sleek just as we'd expect a Marvel product to be. Watch Marvel Studios' Moon Knight trailer below: Also Read - The Great Indian Murder trailer: Pratik Gandhi-Richa Chadha's new web series looks like a classic whodunnit in Hitchcockian style

The Disney Hotstar web series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. The next phase of Marvel is clearly unfolding in the OTT space with WandaVision, Loki and now Moon Knight, with the latest entrant being the darkest of the lot. We suspect thought that this is the precursor before the storm that will be unleashed on the big screen. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kapil Sharma reveals how he proposed wife Ginni, Bigg Boss Tamil OTT announced with Kamal Haasan and more

Moon Knight stars , and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab along with the team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have directed the show. Jeremy Slater is the head writer while Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac serve as executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch round of the team of co-executive producers. Also Read - Human web series review: Shefali Shah-Kirti Kulhari's medical thriller is mysterious, murky, magnificent