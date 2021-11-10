After launching successful shows like Abhay, Rangbaaz, Kaafir and Sunflower amongst others, ZEE5 is ready to bring you its next original web series, Sutliyan, a family drama starring Ayesha Raza, , and Plabita Borthakur in pivotal roles. The cast and crew have already commenced shooting for the ZEE5 series, which is slated to stream on the OTT platform later this year. Directed by Shree Narrayan Singh and produced by Manor Rama Pictures, Sutliyan is touted to be a slice of life family drama, set against the backdrop of deep-seated emotional turmoil albeit laced with lighthearted humour and sibling camaraderie. Also Read - ZEE5 original Babbar Ka Tabbar starring Anshuman Jha, Ayesha Raza will have you in splits

Sutliyan revolves around a family where the adult children return to their ancestral home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, weeks before Diwali. As they meet after years, trying to come to terms with situations not in their control, but with far-reaching consequences, they are burdened with emotional baggage from the past and unresolved conflicts in relationships as they undergo the challenging, yet necessary journey of emotional and spiritual cleansing. Seems like a perfect offset from the regular dark and twisted content frequently being dished out on OTT platforms, what say? Not that we're complaining when said content is done well, but a detour is always welcome, isn't it?

Opening about the show, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, "As the country's largest homegrown digital streaming platform, it is our constant endeavour to provide fresh and relatable stories from our heartland. With Sutliyan, we aim to offer a heart-warming, slice of life family drama which will make you laugh, cry and reunite with your family."

Nimisha Pandey, Head, Hindi Originals, ZEE5, added, “Sutliyan is a touching tale of a family with complex inter-personal relationships. This story will not only tug at your heart strings, but also make you cherish the little moments spent with loved ones. At ZEE5, we are passionate about getting you stories that reflect a myriad of emotions. The simplicity of this story is its most beautiful part. It is a story that instils hope and restores your faith in goodness - we all could do with content like that.”

Producers Karan Raj Kohli and Viraj Kapur of Manor Rama Pictures continued, “Set in a ‘glass-half-full’ post-covid world, Sutliyan is a story of home coming with ‘threads’ unravelling over Diwali. With this nostalgic series, we want to remind our audiences that ‘home is where the heart always is.’ If we’re able to do that as producers, we’re home.”

Giving the final word, Director Shree Narrayan Singh concluded, “I was attracted to this series for one reason - nowadays where emotions in personal life are expressed through emojis, here is a show which was real, and which makes you want to pick up the phone and call your mom or book a ticket home.”

The premiere date of Sutliyan is expected to be announced soon.