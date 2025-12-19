Mrs Deshpande X Review: Netizens LAUD Madhuri Dixit’s web series, call her performance…

Mrs Deshpande X Review: Madhuri Dixit starrer web series has been receiving positive reactions from the audience. Here is what netizens are saying.

Mrs Deshpande X Review: Madhuri Dixit is back with a powerful script, which narrates the story of a former restaurateur with a worrying appetite for murder. Even though she has killed eight people, she has been convicted for one. Madhuri Dixit’s performance in Mrs Deshpande has been receiving positive responses from the audiences so far. Not only that, the viewers are also praising the thrilling premise of the show. If you are willing to watch Mrs Deshpande this weekend, then here is what viewers are saying about the show. Fans have been appreciating Madhuri Dixit’s performance and called her fabulous.

Mrs Deshpande X Review

A user wrote, “#MrsDeshpande : When Silence Becomes the Loudest Scream There is something deeply unsettling about Madhuri Dixit’s stillness in Mrs Deshpande. Her face barely moves—no melodrama, no theatrical excess—yet her eyes carry a lifetime of pain, rage, and calculation. The trauma feels fossilised. And that is precisely what makes Mrs Deshpande so gripping.. “ The review also read, “Mrs Deshpande is not designed to comfort or entertain casually. It is a moody, psychological study of rage, trauma, and control—elevated by a powerhouse performance from an actor who refuses to rely on legacy charm. Imperfect but compelling, the series marks a refreshing and daring genre shift for Madhuri Dixit and reaffirms Nagesh Kukunoor’s strength in telling intimate, human stories—no matter how dark. Watch it for Madhuri Dixit’s chilling reinvention—and stay for the silence that speaks louder than screams.. ⅗.”

TRENDING NOW

Review⚡#MrsDeshpande : When Silence Becomes the Loudest Scream✨

There is something deeply unsettling about Madhuri Dixit’s stillness in Mrs Deshpande. Her face barely moves—no melodrama, no theatrical excess—yet her eyes carry a lifetime of pain, rage, and calculation. The… pic.twitter.com/EbgLKvCMsg — ?बेपरवाह? (@iamraaaaaj) December 19, 2025

Another netizen tweeted, “Web Series Review: MRS DESHPANDE is powered by a thrilling premise and a never-before-seen performance by #MadhuriDixit.”

Web Series Review: MRS DESHPANDE is powered by a thrilling premise and a never-before-seen performance by #MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/DZPIHCvHRE — Dhaval k Pandya, (@dhaval_pandya18) December 19, 2025

A user tweeted, “#MrsDeshpande #MadhuriDixit very well made... Her acting is fabulous.. must watch #2025.”

Another mentioned, “Her subtle acting , placid expression , velvety voice , sarcastic smile , her mute narrative speaks well for her character she had played.”

Her subtle acting , placid expression , velvety voice , sarcastic smile , her mute narrative speaks well for her character she had played. #MadhuriDixit #MrsDeshpande #MrsDeshpandeOnJioHotstar #mrsdeshpandestreamingnow pic.twitter.com/tZRgrThwWv — luvis#zee (@luvisMD) December 19, 2025

A tweet read, “In the mindset of a serial killer, @MadhuriDixit shines as #MrsDeshpande , proving that she has the calibre to pull off even a role like this one - that screams offbeat overshadowing her mainstream persona. She’s fantastic on the show - Indeed a powerhouse performance!”

In the mindset of a serial killer, @MadhuriDixit shines as #MrsDeshpande , proving that she has the calibre to pull off even a role like this one - that screams offbeat overshadowing her mainstream persona. She’s fantastic on the show - Indeed a powerhouse performance! pic.twitter.com/t87D7KQedd — Nitesh R. Shahani (@nitesh__shahani) December 19, 2025

About Mrs Deshpande

Apart from Madhuri Dixit, the show also features Siddharth Chandekar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Kavin Dave and Arjun Pandey. The show is the second web series of Dixit after The Fame Game. Mrs Deshpande is streaming on JioHotstar. Six episodes of the show are streaming on the OTT platform in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali languages.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more