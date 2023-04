Radhika Apte is all set to entertain fans with Mrs Undercover which is a comedy spy movie by Anushree Mehta. Alongside Radhika Apte, the film also stars Rajesh Sharma and Sumeet Vyas in key roles. The trailer of Mrs Undercover was released a couple of days ago and Radhika has yet again impressed everyone with a quirky movie and character. The actress has a knack for picking up stories and roles that connect with the audience and also has a story to tell. And Mrs Undercover is no different. Also Read - Nayanthara, Ranveer Singh, Radhika Apte and more celebs who exposed the ugly truth of casting couch

Radhika Apte talks about how housewives are looked down upon in India

Talking about Radhika Apte's role in Mrs Undercover, the actress plays a housewife. She is is a typical housewife who is dedicated towards her household chores, husband, son, and in-laws. Her life revolves around her house only. However, she is called to duty when a serial killer goes on a rampage, killing women. There's a scene in the trailer in which Radhika's husband in the movie says that she is just a housewife. The thought is quite provocative. Radhika opened up on how housewives in India are looked down upon.

Radhika tells BollywoodLife, "I quite often find it very bizarre how a lot of Indian men cannot cook for themselves, and it is changing a little bit and it's laughable that this is actually looked down upon." The actress says that doing household chores requires a lot of effort and hard work and needs to be done every day. The actress feels that the stereotyping of household work and housewives can be curbed if women stand up for themselves and their rights and equality. Radhika feels that even men need to stand for the rights of women. Radhika Apte feels that a woman should have the freedom to choose to be a housewife and also choose their career.

Watch the video of Mrs Undercover trailer here:

Radhika Apte slips into the role of a housewife quite easily. She is great in comedy, as far as the trailer is concerned. The awakening of her real strength and Radhika's transformation on-screen will surely be a delight.



Radhika Apte talks about doing stunts in Mrs Undercover

Radhika Apte also opened up about doing action and stunts in Mrs Undercover. Though she had some challenges, Radhika absolutely enjoyed doing action and wished there was more action in the film. Radhika hopes to do more action in films hereafter.