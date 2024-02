Sara Ali Khan is an actress who has time and again impressed the masses with her performances in traditional roles in movies like Atrangi Re, Kedarnath, Simmba, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Ahead on the slate, the actress has a highly anticipated film 'Murder Mubarak', in which she is all set to surprise the audience with with a bold shift into the urban, modern thriller space. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more Bollywood actresses new releases to create storm at the box office

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Cocktail 2: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to collaborate for the film? Here's what we know

Sara Ali Khan who has excelled in portraying the quintessential desi girl in her previous successful films, is now all set to explore a whole new territory in her acting arena that promises to showcase a whole new facet of her performance on the screen. It would definitely be interesting to see the shift from her familiar territory into an edgier and more contemporary avatar. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2024: Alia Bhatt in Anamika Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jadon and more - Who wore what for the big night

Trending Now

Check out the teaser of Murder Mubarak below:

Itne saare colorful kirdaar, aur ye sab aapko badhai dene aaye hai - MURDER MUBARAK! #MurderMubarak, coming on 15th March, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/uecFCkc4RH — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 5, 2024

In Murder Mubarak, Sara will be seen in talented actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and others. The actress in her glamours avatar is indeed a refreshing treat to relish on the screen while she adds a whole new charm. The anticipation for the film is constantly building up and the first look of Sara in the trailer has become a talking point, and her character is already stealing the spotlight. Murder Mubarak will stream on Netflix. It will premiere on March 15, 2024. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania.

Moreover, Sara Ali Khan will be further seen in films like Ae Watan, Metro In Dino, and Murder Mubarak.