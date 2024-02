Vijay Varma, known for his versatile acting skills and effortless charm, recently showcased his quick wit and tongue-in-cheek humour on Instagram. The humorous exchange occurred in response to the official announcement of his upcoming series, Murder Mubarak, scheduled to premiere on Netflix on the 15th of March. In a playful banter with a Netflix team member, Vijay received a message that humorously read, Vijay Varma in and as Netflix. Not one to miss an opportunity for a cheeky reply, he quipped, 'I'm Netflix's nepo baby,' adding a touch of humor to the much-anticipated announcement. Also Read - Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia wedding eagerly awaited by Jaane Jaan star's family?

Earlier this year, Vijay Varma was seen in Jaane Jaan on Netflix, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He was also in Lust Stories 2, Ghost Stories, She, and A Suitable Boy. The Instagram post showcasing Vijay's quick and quirky response became a hit, garnering appreciation from followers and fans who couldn't help but laud his comic timing and playful spirit. Vijay Varma has left an indelible mark with his memorable performances in various roles, and he is now set to embark on new projects, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 actor Vijay Varma reveals what's common between him and girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia

Known for seamlessly transitioning from negative roles to positive ones, Vijay promises a year filled with a myriad of interesting projects. Fans can look forward to witnessing his chameleon-like adaptability as he breathes life into distinct characters on screen.

As the countdown to Murder Mubarak begins, Vijay's humorous exchange on social media adds an extra layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting the release. The series promises to be a thrilling and entertaining watch, with Vijay's portrayal of the character adding to the anticipation.

Apart from Murder Mubarak, Vijay Varma will also be seen in Ul Jalool Ishq, further cementing his position as a versatile and talented actor. With his ability to effortlessly switch between different roles, Vijay continues to captivate audiences with his performances.

In conclusion, Vijay Varma's tongue-in-cheek humor on the announcement day of Murder Mubarak has impressed fans and followers. His quick wit and playful spirit shine through in his response, adding an extra layer of excitement for the upcoming series. Vijay's versatility as an actor is evident in his ability to seamlessly transition between different roles, and fans can look forward to witnessing his chameleon-like adaptability on screen. With Murder Mubarak and Ul Jalool Ishq on the horizon, Vijay Varma's star is set to shine even brighter in the world of entertainment.