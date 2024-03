OTT space has been churning out interesting projects. The latest one being Murder Mubarak. The trailer of the same was unveiled yesterday amidst the presence of the entire cast that includes Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Dimple Kapadia and many more. It is a murder mystery with an interesting twist. Pankaj Tripathi brings in the comedy while Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma's chemistry is crackling. During the trailer launch event of Murder Mubarak, Vijay Varma shared some character details. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Vijay Varma and more stars grace Gucci store opening in Jio World [View Pics]

Vijay Varma shares details of his character from Murder Mubarak

Vijay Varma plays the role of Akash Oberoi in the film. He is a lawyer who is heart broken. At the event, Vijay Varma revealed that the character gives him a bit of a break from the bad guys characters that he has played so far on the screen. He did not reveal much but stated that his character is that of a heart broken lawyer who has a love-hate relationship with the club. Vijay Varma has been a part of many OTT projects in the past in which he has mostly played characters with grey shades. In Dahaad, he was the serial killer. In Lust Stories 2, he was the psycho lover. In Darlings, he played a husband who was accused of domestic violence. Also Read - Murder Mubarak: From desi diva to glam goddess, Sara Ali Khan's onscreen transition will leave you in awe

All you need to know about Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak is about the members of an elite club in New Delhi. During a party, a murder takes place in the club and all the members are suspects. Pankaj Tripathi is in charge of the investigation. The story dwells into the complicated relationships, the elite clubs and how twisted their lives are. As the trailer of Murder Mubarak made it to the internet, fans were left quite impressed with it.

Apart from this, Vijay Varma stays in the news because of his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. They bonded during Lust Stories 2 and are now the IT couple of the town.

Murder Mubarak is going to release on March 15, 2024 on Netflix. The film is helmed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.