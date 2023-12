One of the top Korean drama shows is My Demon. A rom-com, it has given fans one of the pairings of 2023 in Song Kang and Kim Yoo-Jung. Song Kang is one of the most popular Korean drama stars all over the globe. He has been seen on shows like Nevertheless, Sweet Home, Love Alarm, Forecasting Love and Weather and more. As of now, fans are also seeing him on Sweet Home 2. The chemistry of Song Kang and Kim Yoo-Jung has been loved by one and all. In the recent episode, we saw the lead couple involved in a passionate liplock.

Fans in awe of My Demon pair's chemistry

The pair from My Demon is doing great on the show. Their latest liplock has got people talking and how. My Demon stars have shown that they have zero inhibitions on screen. Take a look at some of the reactions here...

So, i rewatched #mydemonep8 a lot of times now and their kiss at the end was full of love, lu*t and sweet, i can feel it bro. This is the result if you pair up two of the good kissers in #kdrama land, we are blessed to witness this, OMFG!!!#SongKang #KimYooJung #Mydemon #KangYoo pic.twitter.com/PAczmjVfAP — April Rose Webster (@mrs_webster04) December 18, 2023

Guwon & Do Hee just eating up each other as if to quench the thirst they had for each other all this time ? Kang & Youjung was INSANE for this ?#MyDemon #SongKang #KimYouJungpic.twitter.com/ItJUp07JR6 — ᴅɪɴᴜ ?? (@Seunggimylove) December 18, 2023

We can see the reaction of fans seeing Song Kang and Kim Yoo-Jung on screen. In Korean dramas, there are many stars who are trolled for being bad kissers. But Song Kang is known as one of the best. His other show Sweet Home 2 is also doing well on Netflix.