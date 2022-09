Huge Tamil movie star Dhanush is back on the big screen in relatively quick time after the release of his last movie, the romcom, Thiruchitrambalam. This time, he's returned with the Tamil film, Naane Varuvean, a psychological thriller, directed by celebrated Tamil filmmaker Selvaraghavan, which has also released in Telugu under the title of Nene Vasthunna. Dhanush K Raja plays a dual role in the movie and both his performance as well as the film are receiving copious praise across all quarters. In fact, many are hailing it as one of Dhanush's finest performances of all time, which is high praise for an actor with varied sterling acting credits. Also Read - Maaran, Atrangi Re, The Gray Man and more: Dhanush is set to showcase his acting mettle across the globe through these films

Dhanush film Naane Varuvean OTT rights sold

Now, the latest that we're hearing about the OTT deal of Naane Varuvean is that the OTT rights for the Dhanush starrer have been sold merely within hours of it having made it way to theatres. Of course, talks for the same were on prior to its theatrical release, but as per a report in entertainment news website 123 Telugu, the deal was closed for a whopping amount of ₹30-35 crore by the makers and a streaming giant after witnessing both the critical reception and audience response to the morning shows. All things are pointing toward Naane Varuvean enjoying a good run in theatres, followed by said OTT platform being confident of a successful digital run, too. Also Read - With Jagame Thandhiram, Atrangi Re, The Gray Man and others, Dhanush is set to impress with his versatility and acting mettle

Dhanush

Dhanush film Naane Varuvean which OTT platform?

So, which is the OTT platform that has bagged the highly coveted Dhanush starrer, Naane Varuvean. Well, it's Amazon Prime that's locked the deal to stream the Selvaraghavan directorial, costarring Indhuja Ravichandran and Elli AvrRam post its theatrical run. Of course, as per the new guidelines set by the Tamil Film Producers Council, there's going to be a good 5-6 weeks before that happens. Also Read - Naane Varuven first look: Dhanush impresses with his massy and intense avatar in Selvaraghavan's film