Narappa: Chiranjeevi reviews Venkatesh and Priyamani starrer drama and you will definitely agree with his verdict

Venkatesh and starrer Narappa, which recently released on Amazon Prime Video, opened to rave reviews among the fans and critics. While the lead stars are basking the success of this drama, megastar too has showered his love on the film and the lead star as he shared a video clip in which he said, "Congratulations. I have just watched Venkatesh and Priyamani starrer Narappa. Wow, what a performance and what a transformation? I did not see Venkatesh Daggubati because I witnessed Narappa throughout the film. Watched a new Venkatesh and you have owned the Narappa character with such depth. The movie 'Narappa' will remain one of the best films in your career."

Its a moment of happiness listening to every word of your appreciation @KChiruTweets. Overwhelmed and humbled for your feedback on Narappa. Thank you Chiranjeevi ? pic.twitter.com/mS18fzEgfD — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) July 23, 2021

expressed his gratitude to the megastar and replied, "Its a moment of happiness listening to every word of your appreciation @KChiruTweets. Overwhelmed and humbled for your feedback on Narappa. Thank you Chiranjeevi." Directed by , the film also features Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Karthik Rathnam, Ammu Abhirami and Rajeev Kanakala in pivotal roles. It is the remake of Dhanush's hit Asuran. The music of the film is composed by Mani Sharma.

Talking about the OTT release of the film, producer D. Suresh Babu had recently said, "It is an extremely stimulating and enriching experience to work with such talented stars and a highly creative crew. The story of Narappa is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story. I am honored to have our work premiere on a global platform, which will help us reach a gamut of audiences and I am positive that they will all appreciate this action-packed film."