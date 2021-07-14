Narappa trailer: Venkatesh impresses in his fiesty, raw and powerful avatar in this official remake of Dhanush's Asuran

The trailer of Narappa is finally out and we can easily say the lead actor, Venkatesh has definitely given one of his best performances till date. Talking about the trailer, we see Narappa seeking revenge on people, who did injustices to his family. Looking at the intriguing trailer, we can expect it to be a riveting tale of vengeance. Directed by , the film also features , , , Karthik Rathnam, Ammu Abhirami and Rajeev Kanakala in pivotal roles. It is the remake of 's hit Asuran. The music of the film is composed by Mani Sharma and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 20. Also Read - Narappa: Venkatesh's official remake of Dhanush's Tamil superhit Asuran gets an OTT release date

Talking about the OTT release of the film, producer D. Suresh Babu recently said, "It is an extremely stimulating and enriching experience to work with such talented stars and a highly creative crew. The story of Narappa is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story. I am honored to have our work premiere on a global platform, which will help us reach a gamut of audiences and I am positive that they will all appreciate this action-packed film."

On the other hand, Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, "At Amazon Prime Video, we are always looking at presenting compelling narratives to our audiences, and Narappa is another step in this direction. In an effort to delight Prime Members across the world, we have now added the highly anticipated title – Narappa, to the exciting entertainment line-up for Prime Day 2021. With Narappa's global premiere, we are excited to push the envelope further and add another thrilling action-drama to the diverse content slate of Telugu DTS (Direct-to-service) films on the service which has so far received a phenomenal response globally. We're confident that Narappa too will live up to the audience expectations."