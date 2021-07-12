Narappa: Venkatesh's official remake of Dhanush's Tamil superhit Asuran gets an OTT release date

Amazon Prime Video today announced the direct-to-service release of the enthralling action-drama Narappa on 20th July 2021. With a stellar star cast and riveting storyline by national award winner, , the streaming service brings to its audience an engaging drama which beautifully narrates a regular man’s sacrifice for his family in a world filled with chaos and uncertainty. A Telugu adaptation of the Tamil superhit film Asuran, the story of this film, follows the protagonist, Narappa, a farmer hailing from a quaint village in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Check out the release date announcement below: Also Read - Is Allu Arjun joining hands with Dhanush's Asuran producer for a bilingual film?

Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, "At Amazon Prime Video, we are always looking at presenting compelling narratives to our audiences, and Narappa is another step in this direction. In an effort to delight Prime Members across the world, we have now added the highly anticipated title – Narappa, to the exciting entertainment line-up for Prime Day 2021. With Narappa's global premiere, we are excited to push the envelope further and add another thrilling action-drama to the diverse content slate of Telugu DTS (Direct-to-service) films on the service which has so far received a phenomenal response globally. We're confident that Narappa too will live up to the audience expectations."

Producer D. Suresh Babu said, "It is an extremely stimulating and enriching experience to work with such talented stars and a highly creative crew. The story of Narappa is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story. I am honored to have our work premiere on a global platform, which will help us reach a gamut of audiences and I am positive that they will all appreciate this action-packed film."

“In these unprecedented times, the cast and crew have put in a lot of effort and heart into making sure this film comes to life. A perfect blend of a mindfully crafted storyline, phenomenal direction, and brilliant performances are sure to give the audiences an engrossing experience,” said Producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu.

Directed by , Narappa is jointly produced by D. Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S. Thanu, and features top star Venkatesh Daggubati alongside , Karthik Rathnam and Rajsekhar Aningi in pivotal roles.