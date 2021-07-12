Narappa: Venkatesh's official remake of Dhanush's Tamil superhit Asuran gets an OTT release date

Directed by Srikanth Addala, Narappa is jointly produced by D. Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S. Thanu, and features top star Venkatesh Daggubati alongside Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam and Rajsekhar Aningi in key roles