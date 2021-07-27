Navarasa trailer: Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi, Parvathy and others promise to take us through every gut-wrenching emotion in this Netflix anthology

Nine directors, Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Priyadarshan, Rathindran R Prasad, Sarjun and Vasanth S Sai, come together to embark on a magnificent journey to bring each rasa of Navarasa to life