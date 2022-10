There's absolutely no question that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a pretty good actor, who's also quite popular with the audience. He's been in a great deal of both commercial and art cinema, having proved his mettle on either side. However, there's also no denying that Nawaz isn't the most sought-after name as far as leading men go, having been unsuccessful till date to carry a movie all on his own in the art/indie space while never been cast as the lead in a hardcore, mainstream film till date. This could be the reason behind the latest dilemma that seven of his upcoming movies find themselves in.