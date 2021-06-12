Nayanthara's Netrikann to have a direct OTT release? Here's what we know

Due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, we saw several films across Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood have opted for an OTT release and the latest one to join the list is Lady Superstar Nayanthara's Netrikann. Yes, as per the reports the makers of the film are releasing the film on Disney + Hotstar in the month of July. Apparently, the makers have sold the film to the streaming giant for the whopping price of Rs 15 crore but the official news regarding the same is still awaited. Also Read -

Nayanthara's #Netrikann flies to Disney+ Hotstar for a Direct OTT release. The team is planning for immediate premiere, mostly in July 2021. pic.twitter.com/xrX6uvRJZ7 — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) June 11, 2021

Talking about Netrinkann, the film is produced by Nayanthara's beau and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy pictures. The venture is the remake of a Korean film Blind. Directed by Milind Rau of Aval fame, Netrikann also stars Ajmal, Manikandan and Saran in pivotal roles.

பேரன்பே கலை ?❤️?? Dedicating this song to all the frontline workers , survivors, victims and each n every hopeful heart out there holding on❤️??? The #HealingSong

from #Netrikann

#IdhuvumKadandhuPogum English ➡️ https://t.co/eGEfgy7KT0 Tamil ➡️ https://t.co/ba4yYGuiRv — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2021

While earlier there were rumours that Nayanthara and Vignesh will tie the knot soon, the filmmaker told Behindwoods, "We have been married off in the internet for about 22 times now. Once in three months, they will marry us off. Our focus is still on work. Let's see when we get bored with love, we will marry then. When we do decide to get married, we will let you guys know." Talking about Nayanthara's success and other things, he added, "They keep it precise. Ajith sir would have said, a good film doesn't require publicity. Once you start believing in your work, you stop talking. Your films will talk. It is not like we need to avoid but more of, is it necessary? She is focused on what she needs to do. She is very dedicated, very hardworking, honest to her work... Beyond that, it's about whether you want to market the same. You won't feel the need as long as you work in an honest manner."