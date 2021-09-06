Need to fill the void left by Money Heist season 5? From Special 26 to Ocean's Eleven – here are 7 heist moves to watch right now on Netflix, Voot, Amazon Prime and Google Play

If you've just binge-watched Money Heist season 5 over the weekend like almost everyone and their mother and are now sitting down contemplating the meaning of life, wading through your own little existential crisis, wondering how to full the gargantuan wide left by The Professor and his gang until they return on 3rd December for Money Heist season 5 volume 2, then fear not as we've got your back