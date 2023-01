It's time to round up the big OTT updates of the recent past. From Mission Majnu Trailer starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, Wednesday 2 starring Jenna Ortega, The Night Manager and more have grabbed headlines in the OTT World. Sidharth and Rashmika starrer Mission Majnu wins hearts, Taaza Khabar starring Bhuvan Bam and new web series updates and interviews and more are on the roundup of the OTT updates. Also Read - Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra impresses as RAW agent; Rashmika Mandanna is gorgeous; fans wish it was a theatrical release instead of OTT

The Night Manager First look revealed

and are joining hands for a web series. Titled The Night Manager, the series is soon going to drop on Disney + Hotstar. It is created by Sandeep Modi. The first look of the same was dropped online. In the poster we see Anil and Aditya looking at each other against the backdrop of an airplane. Netizens believe it is a remake of the and Hugh Laurie starrer series.

Check The Night Manager's first look post here:

Mission Majnu Trailer wins hearts

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu Trailer was dropped a couple of hours ago. It has been trending in Entertainment News ever since. The movie is releasing on Netflix on 20th January. Fans were bowled over by Sidharth and Rashmika's performance in the trailer and cannot contain their excitement for the movie.

Taaza Khabar starring Bhuvan Bam wins hearts

Youtuber and actor Bhuvan Bam's web series called released on Disney+Hotstar recently. And fans are loving the series already. A lot of them are rooting for the second season already. Taaza Khabar also stars Sathya actor JD Chakravarthy and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Taaza Khabar is about a man who stumbles upon magical powers.

Farzi makers drop the look poster of the series

, and Raashii Khanna starrer series Farzi's poster was released by Amazon Prime Video. The series is dropping on 10th February 2023. The series is made by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame. In the series, Shahid Kapoor plays an artist. Check out the motion poster of Farzi here:

blurring the lines between Asli and Farzi from here on ?#Farzi #FarziOnPrime, Feb 10 pic.twitter.com/1qidxjtJjt — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 9, 2023

Wednesday 2 is renewed

Jenna Ortega starrer Wednesday is a huge hit across the globe. The Addams Family adaptation on the life of Wednesday Addams has been winning hearts. The first season received tremendous response and fans had been waiting for the season two announcement. Netflix has promised that season 2 will include more misery.

JD Chakravarthy wraps up a gritty thriller for Disney+Hotstar

JD Chakravarthy who was recently seen in Taaza Khabar has reportedly wrapped up a gritted web series directed by Pawan Sadineni. As per OTTPlay.com, the series also has Eesha Rebba and Ramy Nambeesam in pivotal roles. As per the report, the series might drop around April 2023 and could be dubbed in multiple languages.

Shriya Pilgaonkar opens up on her character in Taaza Khabar

Shriya Pilgaonkar is also a part of Bhuvan Bam starrer Taaza Khabar that released on Disney + Hotstar. The actress plays the role of a sex worker in the series. Shriya revealed that though not much of her life from the brothel is shown, the actress loved how much zest and life her character Madhu had. Shriya revealed watching interviews of sex workers to understand her character.

How Rashmika and Sidharth prepped for Mission Majnu

Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu's trailer was released today. At the trailer launch event, how the two actors prepped for the film. Sidharth learn sewing while Rashmika trained to be blind two weeks before the filming began. Mission Majnu is releasing on 20 January 2023.

Channa Mereya actress Niyati Fatnani roped in for the Disney Plus Hotstar series

If reports are anything to go by, Nazar and Channa Mereya actress Niyati Fatnani has been approached for a lead role in a Disney Plus Hotstar series. The series is being produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik. The series has not been titled as of yet. However, there is no confirmation yet.

