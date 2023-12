Netflix, a global content leader is seen as a reliable standard to measure how successful a show has been in foreign markets. In the past couple of years, Korean dramas have wowed audiences the world over. Squid Game, All Of Us Are Dead, Business Proposal are some of the shining examples. In 2023, a Korean dramas has taken the third place in the list of Top 50 Most Watched Shows. The drama was a huge hit in South Korea and found resonance with many all over the globe. The show premiered on December 30 in 2022 and had episodes running into 2023. The Glory amassed a total of 622.8 million viewing hours in just six months.

The Glory tops list of Korean dramas

The Glory was the third most watched show after The Night Agent (812.1 million hours) and Ginny & Georgia (665.1 million hours). In The Glory, Song Hye-Kyo plays the role of Moon Dong-eun who is a victim of severe school violence. She hatches an elaborate plan to seek revenge against them. People who watched the show were shocked by the gravity of the situation. The layered revenge thriller boasted of some fine performances by the ensemble cast including Lim Ji-yeon, Lee Do-Hyun, Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-il and others. The NSFW scenes also got people talking.

Watch the trailer of The Glory here



Physical 100

This Korean reality show cum physical competition was on the 21st place. The contestants had to do some physically demanding tasks that tested their strength and will power.

Trending Now

Crash Course in Romance

An offbeat story of two mature individuals, Crash Course in Romance was on the 22nd place. Jung Kyung-Ho and Jeon Do-yeon played the main leads in the drama. On the show, a woman who is mother to a teen daughter meets a celebrity Math tutor. Though their worlds are far apart, their hearts do meet.

Doctor Cha

Doctor Cha was on the 31st place. It was a medical drama about a doctor, Cha Ji An who has a brilliant mind and different approach to the world of medicine. Korean medical dramas have their own fandom.

Alchemy Of Souls

This show was a perfect one for all lovers of Korean fantasy dramas. The romance angle was widely appreciated as well.



So, which of these show have you binged on. Come 2024, Netflix will be rolling out many more exciting Korean TV shows.