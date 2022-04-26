Netflix seems to be pressing the panic button considering it hasn't had the best of times of late. The OTT giant has seen dwindling numbers all across the board, with both rating and subscribers falling drastically in India and more so in western countries, which accounts for the major chunk of Netflix's user-base. However, sticking to their business in India the fall has been even more worrying as word is that the company is yet to turn over a profit for a single financial year ever since its inception in the country. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari gets savage as she hits back at trolls in new post; asks, ‘Tere baap ka kya jaata hai?'

Well, it looks like the last fall was also the last straw as we've now heard that Netflix India is set to take some drastic steps in a bid to stem the decline, beginning with Delhi crime. A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Netflix is apparently in the process of dropping 90% of its upcoming slate of Indian web series and movies. Word is that Netflix India now wants to try a newer, more commercial approach to its content, diverging from the serious, dark, artistic path it was traversing till now in a bid to entice viewers, and as most of what's on its slate falls in the former category, the OTT platform is supposedly scrapping a large chunk of that content.

The same source has also informed us that among those upcoming Indian Netflix series that haven't yet bit the bullet, Delhi Crime season 2 is in hot waters as the streaming service seems to not at all be pleased with whatever output they're receiving for Delhi Crime season 2 and have repeatedly been ordering for massive portions of the show to be reshot, which is one of the major reasons behind the prolonged delay besides the earlier impediments due to dual lockdowns emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic.