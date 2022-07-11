Netflix seems to be pressing the panic button considering it hasn't had the best of times of late. The streaming service major recently revealed in a statement that it had lost 200,000 customers in the first quarter of 2022 and further predicted that it will lose another 2 million customers in the second quarter. We hear that the recent fall has sent alarm bells ringing and Netflix is set to take some drastic steps in a bid to stem the decline, a sentiment echoed by Jane Campion of the OTT platform's, The Power of the Dog, which had won her the Oscar for best Director. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna film to be made on THIS budget?

Jane Campion makes disturbing prediction for Netflix projects

Netflix's Oscar-winning The Power of the Dog director, Jane Campion, has predicted the OTT giant will discard several projects, be very cautious going forward and stop taking risks after the steep decline in its subscriber base. In a conversation with BBC, Jane Campion apparently said that she thinks Netflix is going to be more picky about other projects or, maybe, not take risks on people without names (names that carry some brand value or connectivity with viewers). She added though that personally, it shouldn't be hard for her if she wanted to collaborate again with the OTT platform as she's already established a relationship and the people running the service are incredibly loyal.

Netflix set to ring alarm bells in India, too?

While this figure points towards it's performance globally, talking about the Indian market, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings had said in January that the platform's lack of success in India is 'frustrating'. We hear that the recent fall has sent alarm bells ringing closer home, too, and reports suggest that Netflix India is likely to take some extreme measures in a bid to stem the decline, beginning with some of the Indian web series and OTT films on the radar.