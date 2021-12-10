The most-talked series this year was the Korean drama Squid Game that streamed on Netflix. The show broke many records and was trending on Netflix in many countries including India. Every year Google comes out with the most searched list in different categories like films, series, people, and others. Google’s Year in Search report for 2021 is out now, and Squid Game has taken the number one spot in the list of Google's Most Searched TV Shows this year. Squid Game is followed by another Netflix show, Bridgerton, and Disney+ Hotstar’s Loki is at the 5th position. No Indian shows have made it to the top 10. Also Read - BTS and Squid Game effect: Indian fans get desperate to learn Korean language – read interesting research

Check out the list of Top 10 most-searched TV shows on Google in 2021 below…

1) Squid Game

2) Bridgerton

3) WandaVision

4) Cobra Kai

5) Loki

6) Sweet Tooth

7) Lupin

8) Ginny and Georgia

9) True Beauty

10) BBB21

Wanda Vision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany has taken the 3rd spot and Netflix’s Cobra Kai took the fourth position. Most of the series in the list are from Netflix. Another Korean series that has made it to the top 10 list is True Beauty. It stars Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-youp, and Park Yoo-na.

Squid Game had become the talk of the town when it started streaming on Netflix. The audience was binge-watching the show because of the unique content it offered. From the time, the show has started streaming; many memes are also made on it.

Season two of Squid Game is also on the cards. Recently, in a virtual Entertainment Weekly panel, the director of the series, Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke about season 2. He said, “I’m not really in the right place to be discussing Season 2 in an official setting. In the first season we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations. In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner.”