is juggling his personal and professional life quite well. The actor is a doting father to his year-old son Sufi Mehta, plays Ram Kapoor in 2 and is also going to be seen in the second instalment of Never Kiss Your Best Friend. Nakuul will be reprising his role of Sumer while Anya Singh reprises the role of Tanie. Joining them, in the second season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend, are and . Now, some portions of NKYBF2 have been shot in London, and we got to know about an incident from the outdoor sets which featured Nakuul Mehta. It involved two drunk Brits who eventually messed up the scene that Nakuul was shooting, but hey, it was all good fun.

Recalling the incident, Nakuul shared, "There is an incident from my second schedule which is when I came back to London from India to shoot the climax scene. The day I landed; I was packed off to Central London to shoot the climax. We were shooting right outside a very popular bar, and I remember in between a very emotional take, there are two drunk boys who come out and just look at us and say, "aye Bollywood shoot" and I was in between just about breaking down and sort of confessing. Given any other circumstances, I would be livid, but those guys were hilarious, and they sort of got us all cracked up. I had to of course go back and relive those emotions and do it again, but I thought that was absolutely funny and also British people are known for heavy drinking, so we experienced it first-hand."

In another conversation, Nakuul revealed that he wanted to play Sumer again. The actor said that Sumer being younger than his real age was fun as he got to reclaim his early twenties and feel the same energy again.