Never Kiss Your Best Friend starring and Anya Singh that released on Zee5 was a hit. Now, it is time for season 2. All the fans of Never Kiss Your Best Friend you are in for a treat as the second season of the hit show is now on cards. The filming of the same has begun and its lead pair took to their Instagram account to share some behind the scene pictures to make the announcement.

In the pictures, we see Nakuul and Anya sharing a hearty laugh while holding the clapboard. In the caption, Nakuul revealed that the pair will be back to answer the most asked question. The caption read, "Can't keep calm! We begin filming of another season of #NeverKissYourBestFriend to answer the quintessential question that everyone is dying to know: Can you be friends with your ex?" Anya also shared the same pictures with the same caption. Both of them look pretty cute in the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

The part one of the series was of total 10 episodes. The show is based on Sumrit Shahi's book of the same name. As the title suggests, two good friends wind up kissing each other and how their bond changes from there on, is what got audiences hooked to Never Kiss Your Best Friend. As the first part was loved by all, the expectations are high from the second part. The release date of the show is yet to be know. Watch this space for more updates on the show.