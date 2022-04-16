Never Kiss Your Bestfriend is back with another season! Tanie and Sumer's story will continue forward but this time, joining and Anya Singh will be and . The Never Kiss Your Bestfriend 2 trailer got humongous response. Nakuul and Anya are busy promoting the upcoming series and fans cannot wait for the April end, that is, 29 April to arrive soon. Never Kiss You Bestfriend got an amazing response already which is why there's a new season with more twists coming up your way. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Eunuchs gather outside Vastu to celebrate the newlyweds; take Rs 22k as nek [WATCH VIDEO]

Anya aka Tanie revealed to us what is the USP of NKYBF 2 and what will the viewers get to see in season 2 to keep them hooked. "The USP of Never Kiss Your Best Friend as the title suggest is friendship and how important friendship is in everyone's life and specifically, how important best friends are. The primary difference between season 1 and Season 2 is that as Sumer and Tanie are older, there are different elements or kinds of love involved this time." Also Read - Beast box office collections day 3: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer crosses Rs. 100 crore but the future looks very bleak

Anya Singh also added that there will be a lot of things that different people will be able to relate to in Never Kiss Your Bestfriend 2. "Viewers will also see a drastic change in Sumer and Tanie in this season as characters, so there is a lot more confusion, a lot more drama, a lot more cribbing. Different people will be able to relate with different things because there are so many tracks this time and some great people involved so there's lot happening this season. It does not mean we have taken away from friendship because that is the crux of this show but the main difference, I would say is that there are a lot more people involved in different stages of love and life." Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding and mehendi: Overdose of PDA, posing with Kapoor ladies and more – UNSEEN pics from festivities