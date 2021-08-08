Newbie Skand Thakur left in a daze after co-star Tanya Maniktala landed a hard punch on his cheeks

The OTT space is seeing a number of new actors. Skand Thakur recently made his debut with the anthology series, Feels Like Ishq that is available on Netflix. Skand Thakur played a young man in the last short film, Ishq Mastana, which was directed by Jayadeep Sarkar. He was paired with Tanya Maniktala in the movie. In the movie, we can see that Skand plays a young man who wants to date a close friend of his ex-girlfriend just to make her jealous. However, he discovers that the girl has a very different personality and slowly gets truly drawn towards her.

It is shown that they have a fight after which Tanya lands a punch on Skand's cheek. Thakur reveals that it was not an easy thing for Tanya to do. Well, there is a story behind it! It seems when they were rehearsing, Tanya landed a heavy punch of Skand's jaw as she missed a cue. It seems he the actor was shocked after it and left in a daze. Following this incident, Skand says, "While we were shooting this scene, her hand wouldn’t even come close to my cheek. She was really scared of hitting me again." Despite the incident, Skand supported Tanya morally and made her feel comfortable while shooting the said scene.

Skand Thakur has been associated with theatre since a long time. He was a part of Prithvi Theatre as a young man.