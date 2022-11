We are back with a new list of films, series and shows that will release in theatres and on Netflix, ZEE5, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video, and more this week. From An Action Hero, India Lockdown, Freddy, and more films, series and shows releasing this week in theatres and various online streaming platforms. Have a look... Also Read - Kriti Sanon-Prabhas to Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill: Rumoured Bollywood affairs that caught everyone's attention

An Action Hero - Theatre

Freddy - Disney+Hotstar

and Alaya F's romantic thrillwr film will be release on Disney+Hotstar on December 2. The storyline of the film is about a shy dentist who turns into a killer at night.

HIT: The Second Case - Theatre

Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s Telugu thriller will be release in this week. The storyline of the film is around a cop who is assigned the task of solving a murder case whose investigation gets complicated.

Crime Scene - The Texas Killing Fields - Netflix

Crime Scene - The Texas Killing Fields storyline is about the bodies of murder victims found in the city. The murders remain unsolved, but one man refuses to give up on the hunt for his daughter's killer. The show will be released on November 29 on Netflix.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan S4 - VOOT Select

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Season 4 will be released on December 2 on VOOT Select. The most iconic couple Manik and Nandani will be coming back to woo their fans. Season 4 will showcase love, loss, betrayal, and yaariyan.

India Lockdown - ZEE5

India Lockdown is a Hindi film which is directed by and produced by Pen India Limited. The film features Shweta Basu Prasad, , , and Prakash Belawadi in lead roles. The film will be released on December 2.

Pippa - Theatre

Pippa is an upcoming Hindi film which is scheduled to release on December 9. The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and will feature , , Priyanshu Painyuli and in key roles.

Goodbye - Netflix

Goodbye is a comedy-drama film which is written and directed by and produced by Bahl, Viraj Savant, and . The film is scheduled to release on Netflix from December 2.

Love Today - Netflix

Love Today is a Tamil film which is directed and written by Pradeep Ranganathan. This romantic comedy film was reportedly made at the cost of Rs. 5 crores, but the film has almost made Rs. 70 crpores at the box office. Love Today is scheduled for its premiere on Netflix on December 2. The film features Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, and in lead roles. The film is reportedly an adaptation of the short film Appa. The storyline of the movie will make you fall in love with it.