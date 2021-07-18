OMG! Nayanthara to make her grand OTT debut with Netflix's Baahubali - Before The Beginning – laun...
OMG! Nayanthara to make her grand OTT debut with Netflix's Baahubali - Before The Beginning – launch date and other cast deets inside
Word is that shooting of the mega-budget web series began as far back in 2018, but unhappy with the result, Netflix apparently ordered a reshoot of Baahubali: Before The Beginning with a fresh cast and an entirely new Director, with Nayanthara now headlining the web series