OMG! Nayanthara to make her grand OTT debut with Netflix's Baahubali - Before The Beginning – launch date and other cast deets inside

After Samanatha Akkineni in The Family Man 2, it looks like Lady Superstar Nayanthara is the next big-name actress from down South who'll be making her digital foray, and it's touted to be a might big one. As per reports, Nayanthara is the hot contender to make her grand OTT debut with Netflix and the project is none other than the long awaited web series, Baahubali: Before The Beginning, which has been in development for some time now. In fact, word is that shooting of the mega-budget web series began as far back in 2018, but unhappy with the result, Netflix apparently ordered a reshoot of Baahubali: Before The Beginning with a fresh cast and an entirely new Director. Also Read - RRR: Did you know the box office blockbusters SS Rajamouli has churned out with Jr NTR and Ram Charan? Get ready to get your mind blown