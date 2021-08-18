OMG! Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan to be launched by Zoya Akhtar in the adaptation of THIS comic book?

The megastar of Bollywood, 's daughter, is finally gearing up to showcase her acting skills to the audience with a feature film. Yes, as per the latest reports, and director, is set to launch the star kid with her upcoming venture, which will be an adaptation of the popular International comics, Archie. The filmmaker will rope in multiple young stars, which will release on Netflix. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan wants to sing for Salman Khan, Munmun Dutta to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more

Shading the light on Archie, the plot revolves around her and group of friends named Reggie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, Moose, Midge, Dilton, Big Ethel, Mr. Lodge, Miss Grundy, Pop Tate, Mr. Weatherbee, Smithers, Stevens and other characters, who belong ton Riverdale High School. Reportedly, two more big names will make their debut with this adaptation. SRK's daughter recently showcased her acting mettle in a short film, The Grey Part of Blue, which was directed by Theodore Gimeno and also featured Robin Gonella in a pivotal role.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is currently busy with the shooting Pathan. The spy-thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Bang Bang, , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the film is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Post this venture, he will kickstart his untitled project with Kollywood filmmaker, Atlee, which also features Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The movie is expected to be a pan-India project. Reportedly, the music of the film will be composed by AR Rahman.