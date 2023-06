The psychological mystery thriller, Asur Season 2, thatreleased on June 1 became an immediate sensation, leaving viewers intrigued with itsgripping storyline. Following the phenomenal success of the opening three episodes, fansof the captivating thriller series from across the country pleaded with the platform torelease the balance episodes at one go. The series has been trending continuously on socialmedia for the past 3 days.Such has been the fervour, that JioCinema has now decided to go‘fan-first’ in its approach and give in to the crazy fandom. The platform will release thebalance 5 episodes at one go on today.Asur Season 2 which was earlier slated for ‘oneepisode a day’, is available Free on JioCinema. Also Read - Asur 2 full web series leaked online: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti mytho thriller becomes latest victim of piracy

The much awaited sequel to the captivating acclaimed web series

The much-awaited sequel to the captivating and critically acclaimed web series, Asur,featuring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, AmeyWagh, Meiyang Chang,Abhishek Chauhan, and Gaurav Arorahas generated immense excitement among fans and thewider audience since its announcement. Early reviews have hailed this as the best thrilleto come out from India. Building upon the success and intrigue of its predecessor, the newseason promises to be an even more enthralling experience filled with suspense, intensestorytelling, and exceptional performances.

Fans can now enjoy all episodes of Asur Season 2 on JioCinema, for Free. Also Read - Asur 2: Ridhi Dogra sums up what makes the show so successful and you will totally agree with her [Exclusive]