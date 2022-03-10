The Oscars is just around the corners. For better or for worse, regardless of the ups and downs the Academy Awards have seen in recent years and the criticism it has faced, the fact of the matter is that it still remains the most prestigious event in all of cinema, and that's unlikely to ever change. So, if like is, you, too, like brushing up on your Oscars watchlist prior to event, then you've come to the right place. Today we have listed out the Best Actress nominees for you that are currently available on OTT platforms, including Being the Ricardos, The Lost Daughter, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Parallel Mothers and Spencer, and on which streaming services you can watch them.

Being the Ricardos (Amazon Prime)

Javier Bardem slips into another tough character like the chameleon that he is, portraying one-half of a Hollywood power couple in the 1950s, who faces personal and professional obstacles along with his wife, which threaten their careers, relationship and their hit TV show.