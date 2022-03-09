The Oscars is just around the corners. For better or for worse, regardless of the ups and downs the Academy Awards have seen in recent years and the criticism it has faced, the fact of the matter is that it still remains the most prestigious event in all of cinema, and that's unlikely to ever change. So, if like is, you, too, like brushing up on your Oscars watchlist prior to event, then you've come to the right place. Today we have listed out the Best Actor nominees for you that are currently available on OTT platforms, including Being the Ricardos, The Power of the Dog, Tick Tick Boom, King Richard and The Tragedy of Macbeth, and on which streaming services you can watch them. Also Read - After Alia Bhatt announces Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart of Stone, costar Gal Gadot REACTS in THIS special way

Being the Ricardos (Amazon Prime)

Javier Bardem slips into another tough character like the chameleon that he is, portraying one-half of a Hollywood power couple in the 1950s, who faces personal and professional obstacles along with his wife, which threaten their careers, relationship and their hit TV show.

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

It's not that Netflix's The Power of the Dog isn't completely uninteresting as much as interest for it wavers at different junctions due to how much it drags the point it tries to make, worsened by an extremely abrupt, climax. Decent and dark, but from one of the year's best like its twelve Oscar nominations make it out to be. though rightfully merits a Best Actor nod and stands a great chance at winning.

Tick Tick Boom (Netflix)

sings and swings his way in this musical biopic as he wins our hearts.

King Richard (Google Play)

portrays the real-life father iconic tennis sisters, Serena Williams and Venus Williams, who leaves no stone unturned to ensure his daughters etch their name in sporting history.

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV)

Shakespeare's Macbeth is adapted once again, this time by legendary Hollywood Director, Joel Coen, with another Hollywood legend, , delivering one more tour de force performance.