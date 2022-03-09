Oscars 2022: Being the Ricardos, The Power of the Dog, Tick Tick Boom and more Best Actor nominees you can watch now on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms

Here are the Best Actor Oscar nominees that are currently available on OTT platforms, including Being the Ricardos, The Power of the Dog, Tick Tick Boom, King Richard and The Tragedy of Macbeth, and on which streaming services you can watch them