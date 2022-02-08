This looks to be great news. 's Jai Bhim is going to the Oscars if we go by a tweet by Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley. There are just a few hours to go before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces its list of Oscar nominations. New York Times Awards Season Columnist Kyle Buchanan tweeted a question to Jacqueline Coley. He asked her, "Which Oscar nomination could provoke the biggest reaction from you tomorrow morning?" Responding to the question, Coley said, "'Jai Bhim' for Best Picture. Trust me on this one."

The tweet has made fans go crazy. #JaiBhimjoinsOSCARS is now trending on Twitter. "Nominated or Not @Suriya_offl anna always love you. Always celebrate you #Suriya #JaiBhim #EtharkkumThunindhavan #ET #JaiBhimjoinsOSCARS #Oscars #OscarNoms," read a tweet. "HOPE #JaiBhim," tweeted another fan. "All indian cinema industry waiting for #OscarNoms for #JaiBhim Finger crossed Crossed fingersCrossed fingersCrossed fingers Hope #JaiBhimjoinsOSCARS," commented another fan. Have a look at some of the reactions below:

definitely win for the award winning for surya anna #JaiBhimjoinsOSCARS pic.twitter.com/ynbX3SxUTK — Vengat Surya (@VengatSurya3) February 8, 2022

Millions of Indians Hope the film gets this Award ?️.

Otherwise Atleast comes in the nomination list & make the world to notice our Kollywood Movies ??#JaiBhim Fingers crossed..? #Oscars #OscarNoms #Suriya #JaiBhimjoinsOSCARS pic.twitter.com/VaBEI6CVoP — Vinoth (@Vinoth_R_1990) February 8, 2022

Well, this shows that fans have inundated love for Suriya and the film. Apart from Jai Bhim, 's Malayalam period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea), featuring in the lead, is also on the list of 276 movies eligible for this year's Academy Awards.

