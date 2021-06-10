What to Watch on Netflix, Sony LIV, Apple TV plus and more: Take a break from daily soaps and binge on THESE 7 reality TV shows

Hola friends, we know you'd be bored of the monotonous daily soaps that your mums binge throughout the day. So, we have compiled a list of some reality TV shows that will serve as a break from those overly dramatic daily soaps, that you can binge-watch in your free time on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, Sony LIV, Apple TV and more. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the list of 7 interesting and unique reality TV shows here:

LOL – Hasse toh Phasse – Amazon Prime Videos

Inspired by the Australian reality TV show, LOL – Hasse toh Phasse is a show where 6 comedians are pitted against each other in a room wherein they battle it out with their wit, comedy, timing and gigs. The first edition of LOL – Hasse toh Phasse was hosted and judged by and . It saw , Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, , , , Aakash Gupta, Aadar Malik, Aditi Mittal and Ankita Shrivastav competing against each other. You can binge-watch LOL – Hasse toh Phasse on Amazon Prime Video.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives – Netflix

Fabulous Love of Bollywood Wives was one of the most talked-about series that featured the lives of four Bollywood actor wives and their lives. It starred Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey. Watch Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix.

Carpool Karaoke – Apple TV+

Carpool Karaoke is one of the most popular reality shows wherein celebrities take part in karaoke sessions alongside host James Corden. Carpool Karaoke can be streamed on Apple TV+.

Lava Ka Dhaava – Netflix

Jaaved Jaaferi entertained us with the Indian commentary on Takeshi's Castle. He has been hosting Lava Ka Dhaava on Netflix which is an Indian adaptation of The Floor Is Lava. The reality TV show follows some teams who compete in overcoming some hurdles in a room filled with fake molten lava.

Super Dancer 4 – Sony LIV

Dance based reality TV shows are the most loved reality TV shows in India. Super Dancer is one such reality TV show which is judged by , Geeta Kapur and to name a few. The kids entering the show have some amazing moves that will shock and surprise you. Watch Super Dancer Chapter 4 on Sony LIV.

Indian Idol – Sony LIV

If you are interested in Indian Idol 12 after reading about a few controversies, you can binge-watch the same on the Sony LIV. Listen to various mesmerizing voices on this singing reality TV and relive some major nostalgic memories each week with songs that you almost forgot. Watch Indian Idol 12 on Sony LIV.

Indian Matchmaking – Netflix

Indian Matchmaking created quite a buzz on social media after it was dropped on Netflix. It follows Sima Taparia, a matchmaker, who helps people find their soulmates based on the biodata they send to her. Binge Indian Matchmaking on Netflix.