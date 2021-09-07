The story of the growing popularity of web series in India includes a subplot about the Indian entertainment industry, which is now serving as a launching pad for newcomers looking to break into the B-Town. Web series have overtaken television serials in recent years.

The OTT platform is also the new playground for accomplished actors who desire more difficult roles outside of a conventional two-hour film schedule.

“As an actor, I prefer to go beneath the skin of characters, and I feel the longer format is the right medium to display my skills,” says Sachin Vashist, who made his OTT debut alongside ParasTomar and ReechaSinhain the online series “Zoo” on MX Player. He continues, “On the digital platform, actors can truly explore a character...a series is nearly like doing four to five films at once."

“Because audience appreciation is spontaneous, web series have allowed more actors to be seen and recognized for their talent. People are interested in the actor's journey, and it is both inspiring and humbling to know that they are interested in your craft and hence, I am looking forward to release of my next web series scheduled to be launch soon." He adds further.

With a growing A-list of actors dabbling in web series, the OTT platform appears to be on the rise. The amazing surge in mobile video streaming in India nearly 200 percent in the last two years, the greatest among ten countries tracked in a global survey, is the primary cause for viewers' transition to web series. It's no longer about having one TV screen in the family where everyone is obliged to watch whatever the consensus is, instead, youngsters can watch their own content on their phones or tablets while their parents hog the TV screen, or vice versa. Actors who previously had minor roles in major films are becoming stars as a result of this.

The OTT platforms' comparatively low membership fees have also aided their penetration into semi-urban and rural India. While Netflix costs Rs 599 per month, Hotstar costs Rs 299 per month. AltBalaji, which is well known for its explicit series, charges as little as Rs 100 for three months, while platforms like MX Player continue to provide compelling contents and free plans to their users. People who own smartphones or tablets and have access to mobile data can now view whatever they want, whenever they want.