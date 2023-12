Celebrated cinematographer and film director, Avinash Arun recently poured his heart out when he shed light on how he dealt with depression, financial loss, downfall of his career and more. It takes guts to address the not so good phase of your life in public. Avinash who has directed critically acclaimed projects like Three of Us and Pattal Lok mentioned that how he is still learning to adjust with the uncertainties of Entertainment industry. He stated that over here highs are too high, and lows are too low and to deal with both of them requires years of experience.

For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, check out BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel here Also Read - Masaan song Tu kisi rail si: Indian Ocean's soft romantic track is simply WOW!

When Killa's success made Avinash depressed

Have you ever heard that a film maker was depressed because his directorial film worked well. But this happened with Avinash Arun. The film maker explained that all his life he dreamt of becoming a director. He always wanted to direct meaningful cinema and it did happen when his Marathi directorial Killa released. The movie was selected for the 64th Belin film festival where it won the prestigious Crystal Bear award. Also Read - Here's why Avinash Arun's Killa is a better watch than Disney's Inside Out...

Avinash stated that rather than being happy he was finding difficult to handle success. He was too overwhelmed to digest all the love and appreciation. He felt as if he has already achieved everything and has seen the highest success. Because of such feelings, Avinash felt there is nothing exciting left for him and hence he felled into depression.

Trending Now

Avinash credits Paatal Lok for taking him out of depression

Five years went by, Aviansh was frustrated as there was no taker for his second project. The three of us director said that more than his thoughts it was people's sweet taunts that irked him. 'Ohh your first film was such huge success why you are not making more films', such words haunted him.

The film maker credits the success of Paatal Lok which finally put him in a good place mentally. From there on Avinash mentioned that he is at a much better place and now has a better understanding of how to handle failure and success.