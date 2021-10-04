As gets ready to reveal the untold stories of Lahore's red light district, Heera Mandi, in the mega series Heeramandi, which is being presented and produced by the online streaming giant Netflix. However, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah is unhappy with the fact that an Indian director will be directing the web series on a historic province that belongs to her homeland. Also Read - Choti Sarrdaarni actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi?

Calling out Bhansali on Twitter, Ushna said, "Heera mandi was in Lahore, Lahore is in Pakistan. It's relevance is to the Mughal empire on which Pakistani history is predominantly set. This would be like a Pakistani director making a film about ."

She further added, "Culture collaboration is one thing but this is appropriation. Mimicking ours will make the project lose authenticity! India has a plethora of rich culture & history to film, this isn’t theirs to make!”

The magnum opus series will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of 'Heeramandi', a district during pre-independent India. It's a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the 'kothas' which promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali's trademark larger-than-life sets, multifaceted characters, and soulful compositions.

In Pakistan, the SLB movie is being anxiously awaited, even as Pakistani artistes are raising questions over the lack of realisation in the Pakistani film industry that such stories should be narrated by the country's own filmmakers.

"Heera Mandi is here in Lahore and the movie on this is being made by Indians," said the Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain. "And then we will be criticising how Indians show false narratives. God knows when we will talk about such issues, when we will tell our stories," he added.

"We don't make movies on such issues because if we do, a fatwa will be issued and producers will lose their money," said actress Hira Tareen. "Do you really think PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Regulatory Authority) can tolerate a narration of the 'real' stories of Heera Mandi or any other such subject?" she asked.

Commented TV actress Mansha Pasha, "Inda is making a film on Lahore and the infamous Heera Mandi of the yesteryear because we live in a country where fictional narratives are often censored and everyone keeps arguing about what is or isn't morally acceptable fiction."

"Others name most of the opportunity taking up the stories that are native to our country, brand them and sell them to the rest of the world. In the end, what will be left will be our stories told from someone else's mouth", she added.

The Pakistani artistes are raising pertinent questions as the country's conservative religious elements have in the past responded violently against any topic that would be of importance and been highlighted on the big screen.