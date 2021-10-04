Pakistani actress Ushna Shah unhappy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali making a web series on Heeramandi: 'This would be like a Pakistani director making a film about Mahabharata'

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets ready to reveal the untold stories of Lahore's red light district, Heera Mandi, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah is unhappy with the fact that an Indian director will be directing the web series on a historic province that belongs to her homeland.