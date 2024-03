'Tis the big day today. We hope along with other Indians to get what we have been highly anticipating since the last couple of months. As they say, all good things take time. For the unversed, a big event is happening in the city and it has a link to popular Indian web series and films including Panchayat, Mirzapur, Indian Police Force, Adhura, Dahaad and more. Well, there have been several reports about Panchayat season 3, Mirzapur 3 and more new content dropping on Amazon Prime Video soon but without any confirmation. Today, however, might be the day when we get all the answers, FINALLY!

Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3 OTT release date to be announced today?

In case you missed it, Amazon Prime Video has a huge event organised today (19th March 2024). A teaser glimpse of the same featuring Varun Dhawan was dropped a couple of days ago. And now, a major update is in tow. A new video has been shared by the official social media handle of Prime Video and it features some of the big names from the OTT world such as Mirzapur 3 stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur and Pankaj Tripathi, Panchayat 3 cast members Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy. The video also features Anil Kapoor, Uorfi Javed, Naga Chaitanya, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and more celebs. Also Read - Panchayat season 3: Jitendra Kumar's costar Anchal Tiwari slams death hoax; says 'I am still alive'

Everyone in the video is asking just one thing, "Are you ready?" that is, for today, 19th March. All the celebs are seen gushing about the big event today, sharing their excitement in the new video. It has surely increased the intrigue level among fans. Will we finally get the release dates of the much-loved and highly anticipated web series and movies today? Also Read - Panchayat season 3: When and where to watch, cast and more - Latest updates about Jitendra Kumar web series

Watch this unmissable Amazon Prime Video teaser here:

Mirzapur 3, Panchayat 3 and more highly anticipated web series, films

Ali, Pankaj and Shweta have wrapped up Mirzapur 3 already. Jitendra, Chandan and Neena Gupta starrer Panchayat 3 has also been filmed. It was earlier reported that Panchayat 3 was going to drop by March end. However, there was no official confirmation of the same. Varun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel is also highly anticipated. Fans are expecting the announcement of The Family Man 3 and Farzi 2 as well. Let's see what the OTT giant has to offer today and it is going to be one grand affair for sure.