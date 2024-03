Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3, The Family Man 3, the Indian adaption of Citadel, and other shows of Prime Video are all set to knock on your mobile and laptop screens. Yes, it's safe to say that the wait is finally over. Prime Video will soon announce the release date of its popular shows, which include Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3, The Family Man 3 and others. The giant OTT platform recently released a video where actor Varun Dhawan gave a big update about the release of Prime Video's web shows. Also Read - Panchayat season 3: Jitendra Kumar's costar Anchal Tiwari slams death hoax; says 'I am still alive'

Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3 and more: Prime Video all set to release announcement on THIS date

Prime Video has made its ardent fans wait for too long for their favourite shows. While Mirzapur and The Family Man enjoy massive fan followings, it is Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat 3 that has been awaited the most by the fans. In fact, many fans have expressed their disappointment about the constant delay in the release of the web shows. However, all the ardent viewers of Prime Video can now breathe a sigh of relief as the OTT platform is all set to unveil the release date of their web shows.

Varun Dhawan, who will soon make his debut on OTT in the web show format with Samantha Prabhu starrer Indian adaption of Citadel, himself stated that he wants to share a big update. However, when he talks, his voice is muted. He is later informed by a voice that he can't reveal anything now, to which Varun states that if not now, he can surely speak about it on 19th March 2024. This means Prime Video will be announcing the release date of their respective web shows on their social media handles on 19th March 2024. Check out the video below.

It goes without saying that all eyes are now on 19th March 2024 when Prime Video, after much delay, will finally announce the release date of their popular projects.