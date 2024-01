Panchayat 3: The Amazon Prime Video web series starring Jitendra Kumar in the lead role, is undeniably one of the most popular shows on their streaming platform. With the previous two seasons being a massive hit among the audience, fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment. However, despite initially being slated to release in early 2024, fans might have to wait even longer, as the streaming platform has removed the show from its list of upcoming web series. Also Read - Panchayat season 3 on OTT: Jitendra Kumar's web series releasing sooner than expected; streaming begins from THIS date?

Panchayat season 3 delayed?

Panchayat season 2 was streamed in May 2022. Interestingly, even then Panchayat 2 was scheduled to release on May 20, 2022, but all the episodes were released two days prior to the actual release date. Amazon Prime Video has once again delayed the release date of Panchayat season 3. The web series was initially set to release on January 15, 2024. But now, if you check the upcoming list of web series on Amazon Prime Video, you cannot see Panchayat 3 in the list. This has definitely upset the ardent fans who believe that maybe the streaming platform is intentionally being suspicious about the release date to create more curiosity. Also Read - New Year 2023: Scam 2003, Mirzapur 3, Family Man 3, and more; a look at the most awaited new web series to release on OTT

The first installment of Panchayat was released on 3rd April 2020. At that time, many web series were released but the reason Panchayat gained wider recognition was because of its simplicity. While most web series are filled with nudity, explicit scenes, and abusive languages, this series stood out for its simplicity, great writing, and hilarious characters.

In season 2, renowned actress Neena Gupta was roped in to portray the character of Manju Devi Dubey. In season 2, the episode ends with Manju Devi and her daughter Rinku receiving a letter which is a transfer order for Abhishek. Viewers are intrigued to know whether Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) will leave the village and relocate to his city in Panchayat season 3 or will he continue to be a part of the village and its people's lives.