Panchayat is a popular comedy-drama web series starring Jitendra Kumar on Amazon Prime Video. It captures the journey of an engineering graduate who joins as secretary of a Panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. The series, whose season 3 is highly awaited, has received critical acclaim and won several awards for its realistic portrayal of rural life, witty dialogues, and stellar performances by the cast. As we wait for Panchayat season 3, here are some reasons why the Indian audience loves Panchayat web series on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Panchayat season 3: Is this the reason behind OTT release delay of Jitendra Kumar's web series?

Relatable and authentic: The series depicts the struggles and aspirations of a young urbanite who finds himself in a completely different and challenging environment. The viewers can relate to his dilemmas, frustrations, and adjustments as he tries to cope with the village culture, politics, and people. The series also showcases the authentic and diverse aspects of rural India, such as the festivals, traditions, customs, and issues that are often ignored or stereotyped by mainstream media. Also Read - Panchayat season 3 on OTT: Jitendra Kumar's web series releasing sooner than expected; streaming begins from THIS date?

Humorous and heartwarming: The series balances humour and drama in a seamless way, making the viewers laugh and cry at the same time. The series has many hilarious moments, such as the computer monitor confusion, the ghost prank, the election campaign, and the CAT preparation. The series also has many heartwarming moments, such as the friendship between Abhishek and Vikas, the bond between Manju Devi and Abhishek, the respect between Pradhan Ji and Abhishek, and the growth and transformation of Abhishek as a person.

Brilliant and talented cast: The series features some of the finest actors in the industry, who deliver outstanding performances in their respective roles. Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, the protagonist, is convincing and charming as the naive and ambitious engineer who learns to appreciate and adapt to the village life. Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, the Pradhan Pati, is impressive and charismatic as the shrewd and witty leader who guides and mentors Abhishek. Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, the Pradhanji, is delightful and graceful as the strong and supportive wife who runs the household and the Panchayat. Chandan Roy as Vikas, the assistant, is endearing and loyal as the simple and helpful friend who assists and accompanies Abhishek. Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey, is amusing.

The supporting cast, such as the ward members, the villagers, and the friends, are also equally remarkable and memorable in their roles.

Engaging and meaningful: The series has a captivating and coherent storyline that keeps the viewers hooked and entertained throughout. The series also has a subtle and profound message that inspires and motivates the viewers to pursue their dreams, overcome their fears, and embrace their realities. The series also highlights the importance and value of community, friendship, and humanity in a world that is increasingly divided and disconnected.

These are some of the reasons why the Indian audience loves Panchayat web series and are eagerly awaiting the official announcement about the release date. If you have not watched it yet, you can stream the two seasons on Amazon Prime Video.