Panchayat is one of the most loved web series in the country. The Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav starrer web series struck a chord with the audience on the moment go. It is one of the blockbuster series by Amazon Prime Video. Panchayat and Panchayat 2 are out already and fans have been looking forward to Panchayat 3. And today, at the Amazon Prime Video event, finally, the fans of the Panchayat series have part of their answers! The makers have announced an interesting update!

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Mirzapur 3 on OTT release: Pankaj Tripathi to be back as Kaleen Bhaiya; Ali Fazal promises season 1 flavour

Panchayat season 3 major update: Jitendra Kumar makes a big reveal about the Amazon Prime Video web series

Panchayat 3 has been widely anticipated amongst Indian audiences for a long time. The OTT giant organised a grand event announcing the line up of the upcoming movies and web series they have in store for their viewers, including Panchayat 3. The makers of Jitendra Kumar starrer series took to the stage to talk about the much loved series. They said that they were not sure about the show before. However, the amount of love it has received upon release is phenomenal. The makers added that with a lot of love, they are now making the third chapter. They also revealed that they are making one season as one story now, hinting that they might bring more seasons in future. Also Read - Panchayat 3: Jitendra Kumar's fees for first and second instalment will leave you shocked; a look at his net worth

Jitendra Kumar also joined the makers on stage and expressed his excitement about the upcoming season. He said, "Kaafi dhamal hoga, baaki saare interesting characters ki kahani dekhne ko milegi." Also Read - Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3 OTT release dates to be announced today?

Apart from that, the makers also revealed that Panchayat 3 will now also be released in Tamil and Telugu. Chandan Roy who plays Vikas in the web series was present at the event as well. He gushed about getting such a big opportunity at the start of his career. Sadly, no date was announced by the makers as fans had been anticipating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Why is Panchayat so popular?

Talking about Panchayat, the series is set in a small town in India called Phulera. Raghubir Yadav plays Brij Bhushan Dubey aka Pradhan ji of Phulera, Neena plays Manju Devi, Pradhan's wife and Jitendra Kumar plays Abhishek Tripathi, the secretary of Gram Panchayat. The popular Amazon Prime Video web series follows Abhishek, an engineering graduate, taking up a job as secretary to Gram Panchayat for a meagre salary. Over time, he grows fond of Phulera and the people of the village after seeing their unity and warmth. The realistic portrayal of characters and deep-rooted cultural references connected with the audience the most.

Watch this video of Jitendra Kumar here:

What will happen in Panchayat 3?

First and foremost, people want to know if Abhishek will leave Phulera. We all know Pradhan has received his transfer letter. People are also wondering what will happen to Abhishek and Rinki. Manju has been elected as the Pradhan, fans want to know how she will deal with the household duties and also manage the village at the same time.

Many weeks ago, the OTT streaming platform had teased the fans of Panchayat with a picture of Jitendra Kumar from the show. The actor was seen riding his motorcycle with his bags all packed. It left fans intrigued as to what will happen in Panchayat 3.