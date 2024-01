Here's a piece of good news for all the Panchayat fans. The season 3 of Jitendra Kumar's web series is soon going to release on Amazon Prime Video. Panchayat is among those web series that managed to get some die-hard fans. The story revolves around the character of Abhishek Tripathi. He is an engineer but is unable to find a job that suits his education. Thus he becomes an employee in the Panchayat of a remote village. The comedy drama managed to get fans hooked and after two successful seasons, the third one is on its way. Also Read - Mirzapur 3, Paatal Lok 2 and more: Top 7 most awaited new web series sequels of 2024

Latest entertainment news is just a click away. Check out BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Just a few days ago, Amazon Prime Video shared the first look of Panchayat season 3. It had Jitendra Kumar riding on his bike with multiple bags. The makers teased fans stating that they know the wait for the season three is unbearable. Well, the wait is coming to an end is Panchayat season 3 is going to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, as reported by Binged. It is much sooner than what fans had expected. However, the makers have not made any official confirmation as yet on the same. We await an official confirmation on the same.

Trending Now

Panchayat is one of the most trended and entertaining web series that received a great response from all corner. Jitendra Kumar's performance received a major thumbs up from all. As the reports of Panchayat season 3 made it to the headlines, fans are already sharing their excitement. Many are sharing pictures and videos from previous season showcasing that they are eagerly awaiting the release of Panchayat season 3.

Check out how fans have reacted to the news.

Panchayat Season 3 streaming from 15th January. One of my most favourite Indian web series. Can't wait. ? pic.twitter.com/v2ct5z6tV2 — nishant. (@NishantADHolic_) January 6, 2024

I am too excited for panchayat season 3 — Himanshu (@himanshu0347) January 7, 2024

Here's a throwback to Panchayat season 2. Watch video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jitendra Kumar (@jitendrak1)

A lot of details about Panchayat season 3 are still under wraps. Apart from Panchayat season 3, fans are also eagerly awaiting the release of Mirzapur season 3, Pataal Lok season 2 and many more. It looks like the year 2024 is going to be the year of sequels as many highly-anticipated seasons of top web series are expected to release. We can't keep calm.