Who isn't excited for Panchayat season 3? The web series on Amazon Prime Video is among the most-talked-about and popular ones. Jitendra Kumar plays the leading role in the web series. The story of Panchayat revolves around a man named Abhishek Tripathi. He is an engineer but is unable to find a job that suits his educational qualification. Thus, he takes up a job of a secretary in a village Panchayat and faces several challenges. It is a comedy drama that has managed to impress everyone. Now, fans of Panchayat are waiting with bated breath for its third season to drop on OTT. Well, here are all the latest updates update the upcoming sequel of Panchayat.

There have been a lot of rumours around the release date of Panchayat 3. A latest report in Filmibeat suggests that Panchayat 3 will release in the first week of March. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video, however, there is no confirmation yet by the makers. It was being anticipated that Panchayat 3 will release during the Republic Day but that did not happen. In fact, it added to the curiosity and eagerness for Panchayat 3.

Cast and storyline of Panchayat

Talking about the cast of Panchayat season 3, we will see a lot of familiar faces who will reprise their roles in the series from the previous seasons. Jitendra Kumar will be back as Abhishek Tripathi and face the challenges. Raghubir Yadav will be seen as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Neena Gupta will be Manju Devi, Chandan Roy will be Vikas, Faisal Malik will be seen as Prahlad Pandey and more.

What to expect from Panchayat 3

Amazon Prime Video shared the first look of Panchayat season 3 a few months ago. It showed Pankaj Tripathi on a bike loaded with bags. It is being rumoured that the plot will revolve around Abhishek Tripathi's transfer from the village Panchayat. Will he be leaving Phulera forever? Now that he has become comfortable in Phulera, will he accept to leave? We will have to wait and watch. It's high time makers reveal the release date of the web series.